Watch Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata Live on ESPN

(ESPN Press) – Top Rank presented by Autozone will be live this Saturday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The triple-header features a junior welterweight showdown, a minimumweight title unification fight, and a six-round heavyweight clash. The event takes place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

In the 12-round junior welterweight main event, former unified 140-pound world champion José Ramírez (27-1,17 KOs) from Avenal, California will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs). Following his 2021 decision defeat to Josh Taylor for the undisputed junior welterweight title, Ramírez rebounded last March with a unanimous decision victory over former two-weight world champion José Pedraza. He has been among the sport’s best 140-pounders since winning the WBC world title against Amir Imam in March 2018.

Commey, from Accra, Ghana, made his name as one of the sport’s top lightweights, winning Commonwealth honors before capturing the IBF world title in February 2019. His title reign lasted 10 months, as he knocked out former world champion Ray Beltrán before a stunning second-round stoppage defeat to Teófimo López at Madison Square Garden. Commey’s lightweight run ended with a December 2021 decision loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The co-feature will be a world title unification clash, as WBA minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) collides with WBC world champion Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs).

Hailing from East Los Angeles, California, Estrada returns to her home state intent on unifying world titles for the first time in her decorated career. The 30-year-old veteran turned pro nearly a dozen years ago and has competed at the world class level in three weight classes. In 2021, she captured the WBA minimumweight and WBO light flyweight titles in consecutive fights. Estrada then vacated the light flyweight title to pursue undisputed glory at minimumweight. She signed with Top Rank last year and returned from a nearly 11-month layoff in November to shut out Jazmin Gala Villarino.

Rupprecht, from Augsburg, Germany, has made five defenses of her world title after being elevated from interim champion in 2018. Earlier that year, she toppled Yokasta Valle, who is the current IBF and WBO unified minimumweight world champion. In July 2021, Rupprecht edged former world champion Katia Gutierrez by split decision. She is coming off a decision win over Rocío Gaspar in December.

The heavyweight opener will be a six-round clash between Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles and Patrick Mailata. Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) is a Mexican-American prospect from Des Moines, Iowa. As an amateur, he won several national tournaments and signed with Top Rank in September 2021. Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) is a Samoan-born prospect who had a decorated amateur career representing New Zealand.

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Timothy Bradley, Jr. as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Original Content: The Dream Americano

Ahead of the March 25 doubleheader, ESPN will air Top Rank’s The Dream Americano, a 30-minute celebration of the Mexican-American fighting spirit, featuring a visit with co-headliners, U.S. Olympian José Ramírez and undefeated world champion Seniesa Estrada. Viewers will also be treated to special guest appearances by actors Danny Trejo and Mario López.

The Dream Americano will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+ on Thursday, March 23.

Main Card

Junior Welterweight – Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey

Women’s Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht (WBC/WBA Titles)

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata

Undercard

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo

Junior Welterweight – Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar

Flyweight – Jessie Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez

Super Bantamweight – Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete

Top Rank Presents Tripleheader: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey – Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht – Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Live Stream on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and Connected TV Devices

To Subscribe Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

Like this: Like Loading...