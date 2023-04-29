Free Live Stream: BKFC 41 Perry vs Rockhold, Mendes vs Alvarez Fight Prelims Video

The biggest event in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship takes place on April 29th at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and features two former UFC stars Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold going head to head in the BKFC 41 main event.

Before the Pay-Per-View card fight fans will be able to watch a FREE preliminary live stream on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship YouTube channel. The stream will feature three fights and is an appetizer before the main course.

In the main event Luke Rockhold who reigned in Strikeforce and UFC as middleweight champion is making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut against one of the most exciting and aggressive sluggers in combat sports “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Perry is undefeated in the BKFC and looking to make it 3-0 against Rockhold, he believes this is a sport he was born for and is aiming to get a title shot next.

Rockhold who will have the height and reach advantage believes his southpaw stance and counter punching ability will be able to capitalize on Perry rushing in.

Also on the card in the co-main event is former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez making his BKFC debut against former UFC contender Chad Mendes who already fought under the BKFC banner and won.

A women’s BKFC flyweight championship bout between the current champ Christine Ferea and former champ Bec Rawlings will be on the card as well.

BKFC 41 Colorado Fight Card

Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Chad Mendes vs. Eddie Alvarez

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

Josh Copeland vs. Ben Rothwell

Chris Camozzi vs. Daniel Spohn

Brandon Girtz vs. Christian Torres

Mike Alvarado vs. James Brown

Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman

Matthew Maestas vs. Dillon Winemiller

Preliminary Card

Marcus Edwards vs. Jay Jackson

BJ Lawrence vs. Wayna Reid

Jack Willoughby vs. Mitch Seybold

The BKFC 41 Colorado FREE live stream preliminary undercard on YouTube begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold Pay-Per-View will be available on FITE.TV and the BKFC.com website.

