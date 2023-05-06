Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight Stream, How To Watch Live Results, Date and Start Time

Mexican boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against British challenger John Ryder at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on May 6th, live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is making his long awaited homecoming to Mexico, the boxing star hasn’t fought in his native country since 2011, this will be a huge moment for the multiple division champion. He will be a force to be reckon with on Saturday night and said the fans will motivate him to put on a top tier performance.

The man who is entering hostile territory is John Ryder, a southpaw who comes from London, England. Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) is coming off a four fight win streak and has never won a world champion title, this will be the biggest opportunity of his career because an upset over Canelo would make him not only a first time champion but also an undisputed champion and it will go down in history as one of the greatest underdog victories of all time.

The co-main event features WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico putting his titles on the line against Panamanian challenger Ronal Batista.

Former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk will see action on the card and he takes on Ricards Bolotniks in a light heavyweight feature on the PPV portion.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Undisputed Championship – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Titles)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista (WBC Title)

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark

Featherweight – Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Lightweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Super Middleweight – Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto

Super Featherweight – Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Super Welterweight – Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

How to watch the fight live results online, date and start time

Canelo vs. Ryder on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT, and will broadcast online via DAZN PPV Live Stream. For more information on the fight and other upcoming boxing events visit: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/events/canelo-vs-ryder/

