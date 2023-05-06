Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Fight Live Stream on Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Canelo Alvarez is boxing’s biggest draw and he will return home for the first time since 2011 when he puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against British challenger John Ryder at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday night.

The massive boxing event will be shown on DAZN Pay-Per-View and will be broadcast online through the streaming service.

The co-main event will be a flyweight championship between Mexican WBC title holder Julio Cesar Martinez and challenger Ronal Batista of Panama.

Former light heavyweight champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk goes up against Ricards Bolotniks in a 175 pound bout.

Canelo Alvarez is widely recognized as the face of boxing and top Pay-Per-View draw. The 32-year-old from Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico has achieved so many great feats in boxing while fighting in the United States, including becoming the undisputed world champion at super middleweight. He felt it was only right to finally return home and put on a show in Mexico and he will defend his coveted title in front of a capacity crowd in his hometown.

His opponent John Ryder is 34 years old and will have the chance of a lifetime to become an undisputed world champion and it will be a difficult task to achieve. Ryder thinks Canelo is slowing down and he can capitalize on it. The British southpaw is looked at as a tune-up fight to make Canelo look good in his homecoming, but Ryder begs to differ because he is coming to win and motivated by the championship gold on the line.

Official Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. John Ryder (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO Titles)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista (WBC Title)

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark

Featherweight – Nathan Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Lightweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Super Middleweight – Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Fabian Rios Frausto

Super Featherweight – Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Super Welterweight – Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, Live Stream on DAZN PPV.

