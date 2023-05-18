Now Boxing

Watch Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Undisputed Championship Live Stream on ESPN PPV May 20

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko lightweight championship May 2023

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Haney vs. Lomachenko will be live this Saturday, May 20, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT in English and Spanish on ESPN+ PPV, exclusive digital distributor in the U.S. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV for $59.99, separate streaming subscription required. More information here. The event takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the much-awaited main event, two of boxing’s pound-for-pound best will battle for lightweight supremacy as Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his undisputed crown against Ukraine’s three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs).

Haney will fight in the U.S. for the first time since defeating George Kambosos Jr. in Australia twice last year to capture and retain the undisputed championship. The 24-year-old is set to make a historic defense of his four championship titles in front of an adopted hometown crowd.

Lomachenko is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a former three-division world champion who is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The 35-year-old is considered a Ukrainian hero and took an 11-month hiatus from boxing to serve in a territorial defense battalion for his country.

On the PPV Undercard are two high-stakes matchups:

The 10-round junior lightweight co-feature will see former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) taking on Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a rematch of their 2019 battle.

In the 10-round PPV opener, undefeated American lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) looks to level up against former title challenger and big-punching Namibian Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) who stopped former long-reigning junior lightweight world champion Miguel Berchelt in his last outing.

Prior to the PPV event, ESPN and ESPN+ will feature the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and Japan’s undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). The top of the broadcast marks the return of undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) grandson of Muhammad Ali, taking on Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with analysts Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, and Timothy Bradley Jr., a Class of 2023 Hall of Famer. Also on location will be Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna and Crystina Poncher as reporters, and Max Kellerman, to host a special live edition of Max on Boxing on Friday.

Fight Card
Lightweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (Undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)
Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez
Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
Junior Bantamweight Champiomship – Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani (Vacant WBO Title)
Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger
Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso
Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons
Junior Featherweight – Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra
Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill,

Top Rank Presents Undisputed Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko and Co-Feature: Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, Jr. Live Stream on ESPN+ PPV, Exclusive Digital Distributor in the U.S. Saturday, May 20, 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT. To Purchase: ESPNPlus.com/TopRank

