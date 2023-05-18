Watch Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko Undisputed Championship Live Stream on ESPN PPV May 20

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Haney vs. Lomachenko will be live this Saturday, May 20, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT in English and Spanish on ESPN+ PPV, exclusive digital distributor in the U.S. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV for $59.99, separate streaming subscription required. More information here. The event takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the much-awaited main event, two of boxing’s pound-for-pound best will battle for lightweight supremacy as Devin “The Dream” Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) defends his undisputed crown against Ukraine’s three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs).

Haney will fight in the U.S. for the first time since defeating George Kambosos Jr. in Australia twice last year to capture and retain the undisputed championship. The 24-year-old is set to make a historic defense of his four championship titles in front of an adopted hometown crowd.

Lomachenko is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a former three-division world champion who is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The 35-year-old is considered a Ukrainian hero and took an 11-month hiatus from boxing to serve in a territorial defense battalion for his country.

On the PPV Undercard are two high-stakes matchups:

The 10-round junior lightweight co-feature will see former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) taking on Adam “BluNose” Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) in a rematch of their 2019 battle.

In the 10-round PPV opener, undefeated American lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) looks to level up against former title challenger and big-punching Namibian Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) who stopped former long-reigning junior lightweight world champion Miguel Berchelt in his last outing.

Prior to the PPV event, ESPN and ESPN+ will feature the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and Japan’s undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs). The top of the broadcast marks the return of undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) grandson of Muhammad Ali, taking on Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with analysts Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, and Timothy Bradley Jr., a Class of 2023 Hall of Famer. Also on location will be Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna and Crystina Poncher as reporters, and Max Kellerman, to host a special live edition of Max on Boxing on Friday.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (Undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

Junior Bantamweight Champiomship – Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani (Vacant WBO Title)

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons

Junior Featherweight – Floyd “Cash Flow” Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill,

