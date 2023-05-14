Watch Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso Live Fight Stream Results on Showtime Boxing

Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA light welterweight title takes place on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing.

Rolando “Rolly” Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada and is one of Floyd Mayweather’s fighters, he is ready to comeback to boxing after a year since losing by TKO to undefeated Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Tonight his comeback opponent is 40-year-old Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela.

Barroso has never won a world championship title and tonight is his opportunity to finally be able to call himself a champion by fighting Romero for the vacant WBA belt.

This is a huge opportunity for Barroso and he knows he will need to fight smart and use counter punches to keep the wild swinging younger charge away from him.

Romero has the chance to become a top guy in the 140 pound division by capturing a belt, and he will make sure to go for the knockout if he has his chance.

In the co-main event, former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) of Cuba will fight Texan Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) in a 12-round light welterweight bout.

In the opening bout of the broadcast, Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces Kenneth Sims Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago in a WBA light welterweight title eliminator, the winner could take on the winner of the Romero vs. Barroso championship bout next.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso (vacant WBA title)

Light Welterweight – Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez

Light Welterweight – Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr

Light Welterweight – Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo

Bantamweight – Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Pinillo

Super Bantamweight – Chavez Barrientes vs. Juan Centeno

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Sharon Carter

Super Middleweight – David Whitmire vs. Javier Vargas

Light Middleweight – Yojanler Martinez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses

Watch the Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Ismael Barroso live results on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Showtime Championship Boxing. For more information visit: www.sho.com/sports/fights/6024/romero-vs-barroso

