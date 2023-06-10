Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko takes place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10, live stream on DAZN and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Undefeated power puncher Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) will take on the very tough Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight main event.

Munguia is a former WBO champion at 154-pounds and is now campaigning at the 168-pound limit. The tall Mexican from Tijuana is known for his aggressive style and heavy hands.

Derevyanchenko comes from Ukraine and is best known for his close and controversial losses to Daniel Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin, Jermall Charlo, and Carlos Adames. Even in defeat he is very hard to beat. Derevyanchenko has never been knocked out in any of his bouts and only lost via decision.

In the co-main event, Sugar Shane Mosley’s son Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) takes on D’Mitrius Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout. Mosley Jr is continuing his journey as a boxer and hopes to one day land a world title shot, but he needs to put on impressive performances and keep winning to prove he can be a champion like his hall of fame father.

Two young undefeated prospects from the Southern California area will also see action on Munguia vs. Derevyanchenko card. Jorge Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego fights Christian Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) in a 6-round super featherweight match. Ontario, California native Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) takes on Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs) 4-round super welterweight bout.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Middleweight – Shane Mosley Jr vs. D’Mitrius Ballard

Super Bantamweight – Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. Rocco Santomauro

Super Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo

Super Welterweight – Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton

Watch Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, Live Stream on DAZN. For more information visit: https://www.goldenboypromotions.com/the_event/june-10-munguia-vs-derevyanchenko/

