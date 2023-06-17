Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Before The Bell

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla takes place on June 17th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and will be shown via live stream on DAZN.

Prior to the main card fight fans can view a FREE live stream preliminary bout called Before The Bell. The countdown show will feature rising prospects from the Matchroom Boxing stable.

Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) of New Orleans won the vacant WBC 140-pounds title last November in Carson, California when he knocked out Jose Zepeda for the title. Saturday night he will defend his world title for the first time in front of his hometown crowd in Louisiana.

The man ready to face Prograis for the title is Puerto Rican challenger Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) and this will be his first world title opportunity and he strongly believes he can beat the champ in his hometown.

In the co-main event undefeated Uzbekistan native Shakhram Giyasov (13-0, 9 KOs) takes on fellow undefeated Harold Calderon (27-0, 18 KOs) of Chicago in a WBA welterweight title eliminator bout. Someones zero loss record will go which makes this for an intriguing match up of who wants it more.

British-Somalian female boxer Ramla Ali (8-0, 2 KOs) will put her unbeaten record on the line against Mexican opponent Julissa Guzman (12-2-2, 6 KOs). They will fight in a 10-round special feature in the super bantamweight division.

On the Before The Bell prelim card there will be three fights including Women’s US Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs taking on Indeya Smith in an 8-round flyweight bout headlining the event.

DAZN Main Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Regis Prograis (Champ) vs. Danielito Zorrilla (WBC Title)

Welterweight – Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman

Lightweight – Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis

Before The Bell Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight – Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith

Light Welterweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid

Lightweight – Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto

Watch Before The Bell: Prograis vs. Zorrilla on June 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on DAZN Boxing’s YouTube Channel (Video Below).

Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla Before The Bell Live Stream Prelims Video



Video by DAZN Boxing

