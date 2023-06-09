Watch Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson Fight Live Stream on FITE PPV

Adrien “The Problem” Broner returns to action when he takes on the fighting Attorney out of Pittsburgh, Bill “Hutch” Hutchinson on June 9th, live from the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida.

The fight card billed Return to Glory is promoted by Don King and will be live streamed via FITE TV Pay-Per-View.

The card will also feature former multiple division champion and Cuban two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux taking on young prospect Charlie Clemente-Andino in a bantamweight bout.

Broner is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and has held championship titles in four different weight divisions. He is best known for his similarities to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in fighting style but also known for not giving his all and being inactive in fights.

The 33-year-old Broner has the capabilities of being an offensive finisher as evidenced in his early career but toward his later stage he relied on point fighting and defense and rarely lets his hands go.

Tonight he will kick off another run for title contention and he must impress against a club level fighter if he struggles against Hutchinson then it would be a good sign for him to hang up the gloves.

Hutchinson comes from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and even though he has never won a world title the 34-year-old who also works as a licensed attorney feels like this is his biggest moment. He will headline a Pay-Per-View against a big name like Broner and is a heavy underdog going in, but if he pulls off the upset it will be his crowning moment.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson

Light Heavyweight – Ahmed El Biali vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Lightweight – Antonio Williams vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Light Middleweight – Alex Esponda vs. Andres Viera

Welterweight – Adlay Rodriguez vs. Raul Garcia

Bantamweight – Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Charlie Clemente-Andino

Super Featherweight – Neslan Machado vs. Jonathan Smith

Welterweight – Nigel Fennell vs. Antonio Perez

Lightweight – Dorian Bostic vs. Joshua Clark

Watch Return to Glory: Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Friday, Live Stream on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. For more information on how to watch visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/broner-vs-hutchinson/2pd3c/

