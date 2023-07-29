Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Free Fight Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is the biggest fight of the summer and it’s about to go down on Saturday night when the two undefeated welterweight champions duke it out for the undisputed crown.

Before the SHOWTIME PPV fight card, fans will be able to watch a FREE live stream preliminary card and countdown show on YouTube starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

In the main event, Spence and Crawford the two best welterweights in the world will fight it out for the chance to be the first 4 belt welterweight undisputed champion in boxing. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts with Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) holding the WBO title.

In the co-feature, Manny Pacquiao’s fighter Isaac “Pit-bull” Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico goes up against undefeated American contender Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KOs) in a 12-round WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator bout.

Also on the card is multi-division champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire taking on Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title.

On the FREE two-fight preliminary live stream card, undefeated Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska takes on Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs) of Victorville, California in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

The other bout features undefeated Mexican prospect Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KOs) taking on hard hitting former title challenger Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs) of the Philippines in a bout scheduled for 10-rounds in the super bantamweight division.

Showtime PPV Main Card

Undisputed Welterweight Championship – Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Bantamweight Championship – Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago (Vacant WBC Title)

Light Middleweight – Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

Free Preliminary Countdown Show Card

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Super Bantamweight – Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte

Non-Televised Undercard

Lightweight – Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales

Lightweight – Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Welterweight – Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Free Preliminary Undercard and Countdown Show Live Stream on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.

