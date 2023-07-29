Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

History is about to be made on July 29th when undefeated American champions Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford fight for the undisputed welterweight title.

The Premier Boxing Champions event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast live on SHOWTIME PAY-PER-VIEW.

A stacked undercard featuring exciting title contender Isaac “Pitbull” cruz taking on unbeaten Freddie Roach trained fighter Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round lightweight co-main event.

The Filipino Flash, Nonito Donaire, returns to the ring in another world title fight that will add to his legendary career as he takes on Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC 118-pound bantamweight title.

The Free Spence vs. Crawford Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show will feature commentary from Kate Abdo, Ariel Helwani and Luke Thomas on the undercard fights and the welterweight championship main event.

Featured on the Prelim show is undefeated super middleweight Steven Nelson of Omaha, Nebraska taking on Rowdy Legend Montgomery in a 10-round bout at 168-pounds.

Also on the Prelims is undefeated Mexican super bantamweight prospect Jose Salas Reyes taking on rugged Filipino puncher and former world title challenger Aston Palicte in a 10-rounder in the 122-pounds division.

Showtime PPV Main Card

Undisputed Welterweight Championship – Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Bantamweight Championship – Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago (Vacant WBC Title)

Light Middleweight – Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

Free Preliminary Countdown Show Card

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Super Bantamweight – Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte

Non-Televised Undercard

Lightweight – Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales

Lightweight – Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Welterweight – Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Free Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel (video below).

