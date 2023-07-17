Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford: ALL ACCESS Episode 2 Full Video

Showtime’s All Access: Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Episode Two is a continuation of the glimpse of each fighters preparations and insight on their upcoming July 29th Pay-Per-View showdown.

In the world of boxing, few matchups generate as much excitement and anticipation as a showdown between two elite undefeated fighters in their prime. One such bout that has captured the imagination of fight fans around the globe is the clash between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford for the title of undisputed welterweight champion. Two of the most talented welterweights of their generation. These pugilistic powerhouses going head-to-head is enough to make any boxing aficionado salivate.

Errol Spence Jr, known as “The Truth,” has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the welterweight division. With a perfect professional record of 28 wins, including 22 knockouts, Spence has demonstrated his devastating power and technical prowess inside the ring. He possesses a rare combination of size, strength, and speed, making him a formidable opponent for anyone in his weight class and a large reason why he holds three titles.

On the other side of the ring stands Terence Crawford, often referred to as “Bud,” an immensely skilled fighter with an equally impressive record. Crawford, a three-division world champion, boasts an unblemished record of 39 wins with 30 knockouts and he was undisputed champion in the 140 pounds division before moving up to welterweight. His boxing IQ, slick footwork, and exceptional ability to switch-hit have made him a nightmare for his opponents. Crawford’s versatility and ability to adapt to different styles have made him a force to be reckoned with.

Crawford has the opportunity to become a two-time undisputed world champion in two-different weight divisions a rare feat that would make him a titan in the sport and a true ring legend who will put himself into top tier of all time great boxers.

Spence who has only fought in the welterweight division but he won’t move up until he captures the undisputed title.

Watch the All Access cameras follow Spence and Crawford in their training camps, and personal life before they face off in the ring in Las Vegas.

ALL ACCESS: Spence vs. Crawford Episode 2 Video



