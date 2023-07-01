Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall Undisputed Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall women’s super middleweight undisputed championship bout takes place on Saturday, July 1 from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

36-year-old American undisputed women’s super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs, 1 NC) heads to the United Kingdom to make the first defense of her title against former middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs).

Crews-Dezurn won the belts when she beat Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision in April, Marshall suffered her only professional loss against Claressa Shields in October.

Marshall is looking to become a two-division champion and undisputed, while Crews-Dezurn wants to continue he reign as a undisputed Queen of the division.

Crews-Dezurn and Marshall traded harsh words and bold predictions in the pre-fight build up with both fighters claiming they will be victorious on Saturday night while downplaying each others accolades. It will be interesting to see which one lives up to their confident prediction and who falls.

In the co-main event, British favorite Natasha Jonas (13-2-1, 8 KOs) and Canadian Kandi Wyatt (11-4, 3 KOs) square off for the vacant women’s IBF welterweight title.

Jonas is the unified women’s junior middleweight champion and Wyatt has yet to win championship gold, this will be Wyatt’s third attempt at a world title and she hopes third time’s a charm.

Fight Card

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship – Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Women’s Welterweight Championship – Natasha Jonas vs. Kandi Wyatt (Vacant IBF Title)

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Vladimir Belujsky

Super Middleweight – Zak Chelli vs. Mark Jeffers

Super Middleweight – Callum Simpson vs. Boris Crighton

Women’s Junior Middleweight – April Hunter vs. Kirstie Bavington

Watch Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Savannah Marshall on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT on SKY Sports in the UK, and Live Stream on ESPN+ in the USA.

Like this: Like Loading...