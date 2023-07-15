Pro Boxing Debut: Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos Fight Live Stream On July 15

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 is a championship rematch with the undisputed women’s super featherweight title on the line. The event will take place at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan live on DAZN and will also feature the highly touted Cuban amateur Andy Cruz in his professional boxing debut.

2020 Olympic Gold medalist Andy Cruz of Matanzas, Cuba is one of the best amateur boxers in the world and after winning his Gold Medal he has decided to forgo the 2024 Olympic games in favor of the pro ranks.

Matchroom boxing is happy to have the sought after 27-year-old Cuban on Saturday’s card and they believe in his ability so much he will debut in a 10-round bout against an experienced Mexican veteran in Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3 21 KOs) for the IBF International lightweight title.

Will Cruz live up to the hype like the other Cubans who turned pro, or will he become a victim of an upset to the much more experienced Burgos? That is what fans will find out on Saturday night.

The Main Event undisputed women’s super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio takes on former two-time WBO junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a rematch.

Baumgardner has the chance to get payback against the only woman to beat her in the professional boxing ranks. Linardatou beat Baumgardner in 2018 by decision and it has been a thorn on the side of the American champion and she looks to erase that blemish from her record with a stunning victory.

Fight Card

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight Championship – Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (IBF International Title)

Heavyweight – Jermaine Franklin vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez

Super Bantamweight – JaRico O’Quinn vs. Carlos Mujica

Welterweight – Jermarco Holloway vs. Angelo Snow

Featherweight – Cameran Pankey vs. Misael Reyes

Super Middleweight – Joseph Hicks vs. Ramses Agaton

Super Lightweight – Joshua Pagan vs. Gabriel Smith

Watch Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos live stream on DAZN on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

