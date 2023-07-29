Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr Fight Live Stream, How to Watch Online, Date and Start Time

The undisputed welterweight king will be crowned on Saturday night when undefeated American champions Terence “Bud” Crawford and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. put their titles on the line at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The co-main event features the exciting “Pitbull” Isaac Cruz of Mexico going heads up with undefeated rising star Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round lightweight bout. Cruz, who is promoted by ring legend Manny Pacquiao, is best known for his tough close fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in which he lost by decision but many ringside observers felt he was able to pull off the victory. Cabrera is trained by Freddie Roach and was one of Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partners.

Also on the card is former multiple weight division champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire and Alexandro Santiago fighting for the vacant WBC bantamweight championship.

To open the main broadcast, Yoenis Tellez will fight Sergio Garcia in a light middleweight bout set for 10-rounds.

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and broadcast live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Main Card (Showtime PPV)

Undisputed Welterweight Championship – Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Bantamweight Championship – Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago (Vacant WBC Title)

Light Middleweight – Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

Under Card

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Super Bantamweight – Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte

Lightweight – Jabin Chollet vs. Michael Portales

Lightweight – Demler Zamora vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Welterweight – Kevin Ceja Ventura vs. DeShawn Prather

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

How To Watch Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr Fight Live Online, Date and Start Time:

The undisputed welterweight championship bout takes place on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View which is also available to view online via Live Stream. For more information visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/6146/spence-vs-crawford

