Watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 Championship Boxing Live Stream on DAZN

Alycia Baumgardner is the reigning undisputed women’s super featherweight champion of the world and she will take on the only woman to beat her Christina Linardatou in a rematch of their 2018 battle. The event will be live streamed on DAZN and takes place in Detroit, Michigan on July 15th.

The co-main event has 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist from Cuba, Andy Cruz, making his professional boxing debut in former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos in a 10-round lightweight bout for the IBF International title.

The Main Event has the undisputed American champion Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KOs) putting all the belts on the line against former WBO junior welterweight champion Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Baumgardner has been wanting to erase the only blemish of her pro boxing career and she finally has the opportunity to get payback over her loss to Linardatou.

Linardatou has an opportunity to become undisputed champion and believes she has the style to dethrone the American and beat her for the second time.

Despite losing their first fight, Baumgardner is the betting favorite heading into the fight, mainly due to her accomplishments and growth as a fighter, but she must be careful because Linardatou could have her number if she takes her lightly.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast by DAZN subscriber based sports streaming service.

Fight Card

Women’s Super Featherweight Championship – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight Championship – Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (IBF International Title)

Heavyweight – Jermaine Franklin vs. Isaac Munoz Gutierrez

Super Bantamweight – JaRico O’Quinn vs. Carlos Mujica

Welterweight – Jermarco Holloway vs. Angelo Snow

Featherweight – Cameran Pankey vs. Misael Reyes

Super Middleweight – Joseph Hicks vs. Ramses Agaton

Super Lightweight – Joshua Pagan vs. Gabriel Smith

Watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 live stream on DAZN, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...