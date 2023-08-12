Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Before the Bell Live Stream from London, United Kingdom airs before the main fight card on DAZN, fight fans can watch the FREE preliminary three fight card on YouTube.

Anthony Joshua was supposed to fight British rival Dillian Whyte in a rematch on August 12th, but the former title challenger failed his VADA pre fight drug tests and was pulled from the card. Joshua had a similar experience when he was supposed to fight undefeated American Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller in his USA debut, but Miller failed a drug test and also was pulled from the fight so Joshua fought late replacement Andy Ruiz and would lose by stoppage.

Joshua will now take on Finnish long time heavyweight contender Robert Helenius in the main event of Saturday’s card from The O2 Arena.

Helenius is a dangerous fight who can be unpredictable but he also can be knocked out cold as evidenced by his first round KO loss to Deontay Wilder. Helenius if he avoids getting hit on the chin or can survive Joshua’s power he can beat Joshua with his work rate and offensive pressure.

In the co-main event British fan favorite Derek Chisora will take on Gerald Washington in a battle between two exciting heavyweight contenders. Chisora promises he will beat Washington, but the American former football player plans to shock Chisora and beat him in his own backyard.

Main Fight Card (DAZN)

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

Heavyweight – Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong

Super Lightweight – Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansell

Prelims (YouTube)

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel

Featherweight – Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman

Women’s Super Flyweight – Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Gemma Ruegg

Watch Before The Bell: Joshua vs Helenius Live Stream fight card on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET / 9:15 AM PT on DAZN’s Boxing’s YouTube Channel.

