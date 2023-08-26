Bakhodir Jalolov vs Onoriode Ehwarieme Free Fight Night Live Stream

Bakhodir Jalolov the undefeated Olympic gold medalist from Uzebkistan will make his Top Rank boxing debut against Onoriode Ehwarieme in an 8-round heavyweight bout that will be show for free as a special live stream prelim event on the Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko fight card on August 26.
In the main event American Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) in a 10-round bout on ESPN.
The co-main event features hard hitting Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) and undefeated rising star and knockout artist Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) going head to head in a can’t iss fight between two sluggers set for 10-rounds in the heavyweight division.
Jalolov, 29, is one of the most fearsome heavyweight prospects in boxing today. He fights out of the southpaw stance with the height of 6 feet and 7 inches and to top it off he is a power puncher with all 12 of his pro fights ending in knockout.
The Top Rank debut of Bakhodir Jalolov has people buzzing because Richard Torrez the US Olympian who lost to him at the 2020 Olympic games is also with the same promotional company. The story line is there for Torrez to find redemption against the much bigger Jalolov.
Top Rank on ESPN Main Card
Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko
Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy
ESPN + Undercard
Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras
Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis
Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale
Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga
Welterweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos
Light Welterweight – Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez
YouTube Live Stream Prelim Card
Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme
Watch Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme Free Live Stream Prelim Card on Top Rank’s YouTube Page at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 26, 2023, followed by the Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.