Bakhodir Jalolov vs Onoriode Ehwarieme Free Fight Night Live Stream

Bakhodir Jalolov the undefeated Olympic gold medalist from Uzebkistan will make his Top Rank boxing debut against Onoriode Ehwarieme in an 8-round heavyweight bout that will be show for free as a special live stream prelim event on the Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko fight card on August 26.

In the main event American Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) in a 10-round bout on ESPN.

The co-main event features hard hitting Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) and undefeated rising star and knockout artist Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) going head to head in a can’t iss fight between two sluggers set for 10-rounds in the heavyweight division.

Jalolov, 29, is one of the most fearsome heavyweight prospects in boxing today. He fights out of the southpaw stance with the height of 6 feet and 7 inches and to top it off he is a power puncher with all 12 of his pro fights ending in knockout.

The Top Rank debut of Bakhodir Jalolov has people buzzing because Richard Torrez the US Olympian who lost to him at the 2020 Olympic games is also with the same promotional company. The story line is there for Torrez to find redemption against the much bigger Jalolov.

Top Rank on ESPN Main Card

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy

ESPN + Undercard

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga

Welterweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos

Light Welterweight – Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez

YouTube Live Stream Prelim Card

Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme

Watch Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme Free Live Stream Prelim Card on Top Rank’s YouTube Page at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 26, 2023, followed by the Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Like this: Like Loading...