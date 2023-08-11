BKFC 48: John Dodson vs. Joshua Ridge Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to New Mexico for BKFC 48 Albuquerque: Dodson vs Ridge for they flyweight championship on Friday, August 11.

Before the main card which will be shown on FITE TV and on bkfc.live fans can watch a FREE live stream three-fight preliminary card on the BKFC YouTube channel.

In the main event, former UFC fighter John Dodson will put his undefeated 2-0 record against Filipino slugger JR Ridge who is 3-1 and the two will fight for the BKFC men’s flyweight title.

Dodson is known for his explosive speed and heavy hands, he trains out of Albuquerque and will have the fan support heading into the Tingley Coliseum.

Ridge also shares similar traits to Dodson which make this a 50-50 fight that could go either way. When two fast and powerful fighters go at it, the chance of a knockout are very high so don’t miss it.

The co-feature of the evening has Bryce Hall the popular Tik Tok star who will be making his BKFC debut against undefeated Bare Knuckle boxer Gee Perez.

Hall who fancies himself a street fighter really believes he will beat Perez easy and prove the doubters wrong, but Perez laughed at the notion of a Tik Tok guy thinking he can go to the Bare Knuckle ring and beat him in his first fight.

This bout will bring in a new audience and if Hall wins he could be a similar star to BKFC like Jake Paul is to boxing.

Main Card

John Dodson vs. Joshua “JR” Ridge

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

Keith Richardson vs. Derek Perez

Joshua Moreno vs. Jeremy Sauceda

Will Santiago vs. Jeremie Holloway

Eric Dodson vs. Robert Armas

Donald Sanchez vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze

Sydney Smith vs. Melanie Shah

Marc Entenberg vs. Darrick Gates

Prelim Undercard

Richard Montano vs. Kyle McElroy

Anthony Sanchez vs. Gene Perez

Austin Lewis vs. Justyn Martinez

The BKFC 48 Albuquerque Free Live Stream Prelims takes place on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on YouTube

