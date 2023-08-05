Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Fight Live Stream Prelims and Countdown Show

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will take place on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and a FREE live stream preliminary card and countdown show will air before the main Pay-Per-View broadcast on ESPN+ and DAZN.

YouTube star Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) took the boxing world by storm when he decided to turn pro and challenge multiple former UFC fighters in the ring. Paul never sought out the UFC stars but they all challenged him and believed he was a joke trying to box so he called them out and beat each one of them. Tonight he will continue the trend of feasting on former UFC stars when he takes on Nate Diaz in a 10-round fight in the 185-pound division.

Nate Diaz believes his pressure fighting boxing style will give Paul fits, he will finally be able to test out his boxing skills after years of fighting in the cage. Diaz who will be making his pro boxing debut against Paul, has sparred many rounds with professional boxers and top amateurs, he is best known for being one of the chief sparring partners of former boxing world champion and Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward.

The co-main event will be a women’s undisputed featherweight champion between current undisputed champ Amanda Serrano and former title holder Heather Hardy. Serrano previously beat Hardy in 2019 and this will be a long awaited rematch.

The Free Fight Prelims will consist of three fights. Kevin Newman and Quilisto Madera will go heads up in a super middleweight bout set for 8-rounds. In a super welterweight 4-rounder Jose Aguayo takes on Noel Cavazos. Luciano Ramos and Cee Jay Hamilton fight in a 4-round 140-pound bout.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (WBC/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Super Middleweight – Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa

Prelims

Super Middleweight – Kevin Newman vs. Quilisto Madera

Super Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos

Super Lightweight – Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Fight Prelim Countdown Show Live Stream on YouTube at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...