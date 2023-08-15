Live Stream: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo New York Press Conference Video

Mexican boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight championship on the line when he takes on undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Canelo and Charlo will come face to face at the first official kick off press conference on Tuesday in New York City. Fans can watch the presser live stream on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

The next press conference will be in Los Angeles and then the two champions will head back to their training camps to prepare for their blockbuster Pay-Per-View mega-fight.

Charlo will go up two full weight classes from 154-pounds where he reigns supreme all the way up to 168-pounds to take on the biggest cash cow in boxing.

This will be the first fighter for Canelo under the Premier Boxing Champions banner after having fought on DAZN.

Some boxing fans are questioning why Canelo opted to fight the smaller Charlo brother who fights at junior middleweight instead of the undefeated brother Jermall who is a champion at 160-pounds and would be more adjusted to going up to super middleweight.

Canelo isn’t worried about the criticism because he still considers himself the smaller fighter and he doesn’t cut much weight to make the 168-pound limit.

This will be a huge test for both Canelo and Charlo. Canelo will be in against a young and strong fighter who has power in both hands and Charlo will face off against the former pound for pound king and has the opportunity to become a undisputed champion in his second weight division should he win.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo New York Press Conference Live Stream on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

