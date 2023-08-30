LIVE Stream: Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr 2 Fight Week Press Conference Video

The final press conference before the big rematch between British boxing stars Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr. will take place on Thursday and will be lived streamed on YouTube.

Liam Smith shocked the Eubank Jr. when he stopped him in the fourth round of their first meeting on January 21, 2023.

Eubank Jr. decided to take a fight with Smith since his fight with Conor Benn fell through over failed drug tests, and to stay active while Benn was serving a suspension he took the Smith fight.

Smith warned Eubank Jr. not to overlook him because he will go for the knockout, and he did just that and capitalized on the overconfident Eubank Jr.

The rematch will also be contested at middleweight and Eubank Jr. had trouble cutting down in weight and that could have weakened his punch resistance heading into the fight, but he assured fans that he had no issue with weight this time around and will be in top form.

The two fighters and their teams will share the podium at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday and give their final thoughts heading into Saturday’s anticipated rematch at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Official Fight Card

Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Light Welterweight – Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian

Heavyweight – Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen

Super Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen

Women’s Lightweight – Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot

Welterweight – Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran

Lightweight – Frankie Stringer vs. Christian Lopez Flores

The Smith vs. Eubank Jr rematch will be televised and live streamed on multiple platforms including ESPN+ (USA), Sky Sports Box Office (UK & Ireland).

Watch the Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. II Final Press Conference Live Stream on YouTube at 7:45 AM ET / 4:45 AM PT on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

