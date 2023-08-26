Now Boxing

News and Opinions on Boxing

You are here: Home / News / Watch Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko Live on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

Watch Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko Live on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

By

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko boxing banner

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Anderson vs. Rudenko will be presented live this Saturday, August 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the 10-round main event, Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson, fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio, will take on Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko.

Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) debuted as a pro in 2019 and has developed into a top contender. He ended his first 14 fights in six rounds or less. The 23-year-old will make his third 2023 appearance less than two months after defeating former world champion Charles Martin in front of 7,234 hometown fans in his hometown.

RECOMMENDED:  MICKEY ROURKE - ROURKE BEGGED BOXING COACH NOT TO GIVE UP ON HIM

Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) is a 39-year-old with more than 16 years of pro experience. He was 24-0 before losses to then-undefeated contenders Lucas Browne and Hughie Fury. In recent years, he has provided stern tests to some of the sport’s top big men.

In the 10 round co-feature, heavy-hitting Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba will take on unbeaten Kazakh southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy. Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, has solidified himself as one of the division’s fiercest punchers. Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) is a 34-year-old southpaw from Kostanay, Kazakhstan. He has only gone the distance once in his career, a six-round decision win over Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in September 2018.

The undercard streams exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Top Rank on ESPN Card
Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko
Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy
Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras
Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis
Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale
Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga
Welterweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos
Light Welterweight – Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez
Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme

%d bloggers like this: