Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Heavyweight Boxing Fight Live Stream Online

Undefeated unified heavyweight boxing world champion Oleksandr Usyk puts his WBA/WBO/IBF titles on the line against he devastating knockout puncher Daniel Dubois of London, England, love from Poland on August 26.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is one of the greatest boxers in the world and already conquered the cruiserweight division becoming undisputed champion collected all four major sanctioning body titles.

The Ukrainian southpaw was able to move up to heavyweight and dethrone the much bigger and stronger boxing star Anthony Joshua of Great Britain, and even wont he rematch in decisive fashion to defend the heavyweight titles.

On Saturday night from the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland he will have the chance to make another defense of his belts and possibly move closer to a unification bout for undisputed championships status with WBC belt holder Tyson Fury.

Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) is ready to take on his toughest test in is young career. He has one defeat and that was by TKO to fellow British contender Joe Joyce in 2020. Dubois who is only 25 years old, has the opportunity to become a world champion and shock the world.

The British challenger will need to stay disciplined and will need sharp punches to catch the elusive southpaw champion.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF titles)

Lightweight – Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Middleweight – Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue

Middleweight – Rafal Wolczecki vs. Roberto Arriaza

Welterweight – Vasile Cebotari vs. Joel Julio

Heavyweight – Nursultan Amanzholov vs. Lazizbek Mullojonov

Featherweight – Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Janos Penzes

Light Welterweight – Bryce Mills vs. Damian Tymosz

Lightweight – Yaroslav Khartsyz vs. Konrad Czajkowski

Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Live Steam exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

