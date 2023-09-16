ALL ACCESS: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Episode 2 Full Video Replay

The journey continues as episode two of the Emmy award winning series All Access follows Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo around as they prepare for their upcoming undisputed super middleweight championship bout on September 30th.

In episode one of All Access they showed the early life of Canelo and his return to SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View. Canelo and Charlo both with their close knit teams traveled from New York to LA for their press tour to announce the fight.

When the team of Mexican superstar Canelo is show its like another day on the job, he has been on the big stage many times so it’s not big deal to him.

Charlo will be on the biggest stage of his career and at the moment during camp he is enjoying the moment but when the big lights and the fight week in Las Vegas comes by the nerves can hit and that will be a big question heading into the fight, can he handle the bright lights and the media attention.

This is a battle between two undisputed champions in two different weight classes to see who the best is. Charlo is going up two weight divisions but believes he is the bigger man, Canelo doesn’t care about height since he has a proven record against taller bigger fighters. Both men are ready to silence their critics but only one man will exit the ring a champion.

Watch Canelo vs. Charlo takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 30, 2023 on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

