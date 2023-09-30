Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Live Stream Prelims Video

The Battle of Undisputed champions is about to take place in Las Vegas on September 30th when undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez puts his titles on the line against undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on SHOWTIME PPV.

Before the Pay-Per-View broadcast fans can tune into a Free Live Stream preliminary countdown show which includes several fights on the undercard.

Headlining the Prelims is undefeated Cuban heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez as he takes on Scott Alexander and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will continue his comeback to title contention against Isaac Rodrigues in a light heavyweight fight.

The main event will see if Jermell Charlo can bring his power up to the 168 pound division against the biggest draw in the sport Canelo Alvarez.

Charlo is moving up in weight but he will have the height and reach advantage. Canelo isn’t intimidated by Charlo’s height or reach since he has beaten bigger and stronger men in his career.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is broadcast on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Welterweight – Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Middleweight – Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Super Featherweight- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Free Fight Prelims Live Stream Countdown Show on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.

