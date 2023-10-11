Mary Spencer vs Femke Hermans 2, Erik Bazinyan vs Ronald Ellis Live Fight Stream on ESPN+ October 11th

On Wednesday night, Canadian Mary Spencer has a chance at redemption and a world title when she takes on Femke Hermans in a rematch with the vacant women’s IBF light middleweight world title on the line. The event is promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management and will be held at the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada and will live stream online on ESPN+ and PunchingGrace.

The co-main event features Canadian-Armenian star Erik Bazinyan putting his undefeated record on the line against American contender Ronald Ellis in a super middleweight bout.

Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) suffered her first career defeat on December 16, 2022 when she took on Belgian former WBO champion Femke Hermans (16-4, 7 KOs).

When the 38-year-old Spencer fought Hermans it was a learning lesson, Hermans showed she was the much more experienced fighter and took the fight via unanimous decision. Since the loss, Spencer regrouped and dedicated herself to serious training and strategy to make the correct adjustments to prevail in the rematch.

Erik Bazinyan (30-0, 21 KOs) is a 28-year-old southpaw who boasts an undefeated record in the 168-pound division and he comes from Armenia but lives and trains out of Canada. On Wednesday night he will test himself against a very experienced American in Ronald Ellis (18-3-2, 12 KOs).

Fight Card

Women’s Light Middleweight Championship – Mary Spencer vs. Femke Hermans (vacant IBF Title)

Super Middleweight – Erik Bazinyan vs. Ronald Ellis

Welterweight – Christopher Guerrero vs. Jose Lopez

Women’s Super Featherweight – Leila Beaudoin vs. Estrella Valverde

Lightweight – Jhon Orobio vs. Jesus Solis Reyes

Super Middleweight – Wilkens Mathieu vs. Cesar Lopez Romo

Light Heavyweight – Imam Khataev vs. David Benitez

Light Heavyweight – Mehmet Nadir Unal vs. Luca Spadaccini

Watch Mary Spencer vs. Femke Hermans and Erik Bazinyan vs. Ronald Ellis Fight Live Stream on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on ESPN+ in the United States and in Canada on PunchingGrace.com.

