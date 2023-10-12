Treasure Boxing 4: John Riel Casimero vs Yukinori Oguni Live Stream on FITE

The hard hitting former three-weight division boxing champion John Riel Casimero of the Philippines heads to the Ariake Arena in Koto City, Tokyo to take on Yukinori Oguni Live on FITE on October 12th.

The Treasure Boxing Promotions fight card is loaded with Japan vs. Philippines match-ups from the main event to the co-main and undercard.

The co-main event features Japanese boxer Keita Kurihara going up against Filipino Froilan Saludar a bantamweight bout. Filipino Vince Paras fights Kai Ishizawa of Japan in a flyweight contest set for 8 rounds.

The fight card is a great showcase of Asian talent and action packed match ups between warriors of the eastern world.

In the main event, the always exciting John Riel Casimero returns to the boxing ring and he is eager to make a splash in the 122-pound division after winning world titles at light flyweight, flyweight and bantamweight.

Yukinori Oguni is a former IBF super bantamweight world champion and he will have the size and reach advantage on Casimero. Oguni a career 122-pound fighter will be the favorite heading into the fight and the Filipino will have to put on an impressive performance for the fighters in the super bantamweight division to take notice.

Treasure Boxing 4 Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – John Riel Casimero vs. Yukinori Oguni

Bantamweight – Keita Kurihara vs. Froilan Saludar

Light Middleweight – Takeshi Inoue vs. Thiranan Matsali

Bantamweight – Saul Sanchez vs. RV Deniega

Flyweight – Vince Paras vs. Kai Ishizawa

Featherweight – Jeo Santisima vs. Kenji Fujita

Watch Treasure Boxing 4: John Riel Casimero vs Yukinori Oguni Live Stream on October 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM PT / 3:00 AM ET on FITE TV: https://www.fite.tv/watch/casimero-vs-oguni/2pdpx/

