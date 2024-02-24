PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions: Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader Fight Live Stream Info

The big mega event between two of the top Mixed Martial Arts organizations will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 24. The event is PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs, the stars of each organization will go head to head in a can’t miss event that will be live streamed on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View and DAZN.

In November 2023, The PFL (Professional Fighters League) announced that it acquired its competitor Bellator MMA and the two would merge. This was a big deal for MMA globally since the two powerhouses will now have a stacked stable of fighters and could match them up giving the fans the best fights available.

The PFL vs. Bellator main event features the heavyweight champions going toe to toe, PFL champ Renan Ferreira takes on Bellator champ Ryan Bader.

Ferreira will have a massive size advantage standing 6 feet 8 inches tall, but Bader who is 6 feet 2 inches tall doesn’t worry he believes his wrestling ability and power will carry him through.

The preliminary fight card features women’s pound for pound boxing champion Claressa Shields in her MMA return and she will take on Kelsey DeSantis in a catchweight bought of 165 pounds. Shields who is undefeated in boxing and holds two Olympic gold medals, lost her last MMA fight via split decision to Abigail Montes but vowed that she would comeback better and she will try to prove that Saturday night.

Also on the card is Biaggio Ali the grandson of the late great boxing icon Muhammad Ali and he will fight Emmanuel Palacio in a lightweight bout.

Aaron Pico will headline the prelims in a rematch versus Henry Corrales the first man to knockout the talented young fighter. Pico is motivated by the chance to avenge his loss to Corrales.

PFL vs Bellator Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader (PFL vs Bellator Title Fight)

Middleweight – Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen

Catchweight (182 lbs) – Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson

Heavyweight – Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Light Heavyweight – Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Lightweight – Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

Prelim Fight Card

Featherweight – Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales

Lightweight – Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio

Women’s Catchweight (165 lbs) – Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Featherweight – Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

Flyweight – Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira

Watch the PFL vs. Bellator event on Saturday, February 24, 2024 on ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV and YouTube. The preliminary card begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT followed by the main card at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.

