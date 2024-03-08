Now Boxing

Latest Boxing News and Opinions on the Sweet Science

You are here: Home / News / Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Boxing, How To Watch Live Stream Online

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Boxing, How To Watch Live Stream Online

By

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou 2024 boxing match press conference
Anthony Joshua (left) and Francis Ngannou shake hands before their March 8th boxing match

Fight fans from the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts are ready for the big crossover event between former heavyweight boxing champion Antony “AJ” Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou on Friday, March 8th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This event billed “Knockout Chaos” will also feature a co-main event Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker. Zhang is on the cusp of heavyweight title contention and Parker a former champion wants another crack at a big money fight.

The card also has two world title fights. Rey Vargas will defend his WBC featherweight title against challenger Nick Ball and Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov fight for the vacant WBA light middleweight title.

Anthony Joshua had his slumps in boxing, but in his recent fight with Otto Wallin he was like the AJ of old. He delivered a stoppage finish and was putting on a more offensive approach compared to his more defensive minded style in recent years.

Read More:  Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman close to a deal for FOX PPV on July 20

Friday night he will take on a very unorthodox and dangerous puncher in Francis Ngannou. The former UFC champion showed the world that he can box and has what it takes to compete against the very best when he fought Tyson Fury to the distance and even dropped the undefeated heavyweight champion in the fight. The decision ultimately went to Fury but Ngannou had many viewers believing he won the fight.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card
Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)
Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)
Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena
Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne
Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene
Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres
Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores
Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Read More:  How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding DAZN live stream for Free

How to Watch Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs. Ngannou Live Online

The fight will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT on DAZN PPV and PPV.com. For more information on how to order the fight visit: https://www.ppv.com/events/joshua-vs-ngannou