Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Boxing, How To Watch Live Stream Online

Fight fans from the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts are ready for the big crossover event between former heavyweight boxing champion Antony “AJ” Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou on Friday, March 8th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This event billed “Knockout Chaos” will also feature a co-main event Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker. Zhang is on the cusp of heavyweight title contention and Parker a former champion wants another crack at a big money fight.

The card also has two world title fights. Rey Vargas will defend his WBC featherweight title against challenger Nick Ball and Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov fight for the vacant WBA light middleweight title.

Anthony Joshua had his slumps in boxing, but in his recent fight with Otto Wallin he was like the AJ of old. He delivered a stoppage finish and was putting on a more offensive approach compared to his more defensive minded style in recent years.

Friday night he will take on a very unorthodox and dangerous puncher in Francis Ngannou. The former UFC champion showed the world that he can box and has what it takes to compete against the very best when he fought Tyson Fury to the distance and even dropped the undefeated heavyweight champion in the fight. The decision ultimately went to Fury but Ngannou had many viewers believing he won the fight.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)

Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne

Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

How to Watch Knockout Chaos: Joshua vs. Ngannou Live Online

The fight will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT on DAZN PPV and PPV.com. For more information on how to order the fight visit: https://www.ppv.com/events/joshua-vs-ngannou

Like this: Like Loading...