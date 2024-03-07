Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Live Stream Fight Weigh In Video

The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou crossover boxing event is just around the corner, but first the combatants will weigh-in on Thursday. The ceremonial weigh-in will be live streamed online and fans will be able to see the main event and undercard fighters face off after they step off the scale one last time before the March 8th broadcast.

Former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou made a name for himself in the boxing world in his very first professional boxing fight when he faced the best heavyweight in boxing the undefeated WBC champion Tyson Fury. Most of the combat world felt this was a huge mismatch and money grab by both fighters, with predictions saying that Fury would take Ngannou out when he feels like it. The fight ended up being the opposite with Ngannou the MMA fighter dropping Fury and lasting the full 10 rounds. The victory went to Fury but many fans were cheering for Ngannou claiming the judges scorecards were controversial.

Even though the Fury fight didn’t end in his favor, Ngannou will now have another chance at the top tier in boxing when he takes on former unified heavyweight champ Anthony “AJ” Joshua of Great Britain in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua’s motivation for taking on Ngannou is to show Tyson Fury how its done, and AJ vows to beat Ngannou and even go for the knockout.

Ngannou warned Joshua not to overlook him because he will be in for a shock just like Fury was thinking he was an easy money fight.

The winner of Joshua-Ngannou could be next for the winner of the undisputed heavyweight championship title fight between undefeated champs Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)

Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne

Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Weigh-In Live Stream on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...