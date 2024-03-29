Watch Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle Live on March 29

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson & Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle will be presented live this Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on ESPN+.

In the main event, former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs), will take on Australian Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) in a 12-round bout in the super featherweight division.

Wilson’s biggest moment came in his US debut when he fought WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete and dropped the champ in the fourth round nearly pulling off an upset, he would later get stopped in the ninth round against the champion but his valiant effort showed he belonged on the big stage.

In the co-feature, the undefeated WBC/WBA/Ring Magazine champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada will take on WBO/IBF champion Yokasta Valle will collide in a history making bout to crown the first undisputed women’s minimumweight champion.

Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) is one of the best female boxers in the world and Top Rank believes she can become the face of women’s boxing especially if she delivers a stunning performance and unifies the titles on Friday night.

Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) is no slouch, despite her two defeats, she is the toughest foe that Estrada will face. This will be an epic match up between two evenly matched champions and only one will leave the ring as the undisputed Queen of the minimumweight division.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson

Women’s Undisputed Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Titles)

Prelim Fight Card

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni

Light Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. Donald Haynesworth

Middleweight – Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Light Welterweight – Art Barrera Jr vs. Keven Soto

Light Welterweight – Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina

Top Rank Presents Historic Doubleheader: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson and Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle Live on Friday, March 29, 2024. The preliminary fights start at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on ESPN+ followed by the main card at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.

