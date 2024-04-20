Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

On April 20th Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia will fight for the WBC light welterweight championship of the world at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York live on DAZN PPV, with a Free prelim card on YouTube.

This is the biggest light welterweight championship bout of 2024 and the hype between the two childhood rivals out of California helped build up the anticipation.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is from San Francisco, California and has an impressive unbeaten record with accolade that most boxers age 25 don’t even have. He already has the undisputed lightweight championship on his resume and now has the WBC 140 pound title, he wants to become the king of the division and will defend his title for the first time on Saturday night.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) comes from Victorville, California, he has never held a world title but is one of the most popular boxers in the world. Garcia is known for his knockout power, but has taken criticism for his lack of technical boxing ability. He had an opportunity to finally win a world title and prove the doubters wrong, but failed to make the 140 pound limit and is no longer eligible, so even if he wins he won’t be a world champion.

Despite missing weight by 3 pounds and having to pay $1.5 million to Devin Haney, Garcia still claims he will be victorious.

The free fight prelims will feature multiple matches, its a can’t miss event.

Main Card

Light Welterweight Championship (140 lbs) Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC Title)

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Light Middleweight (154 lbs) Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Prelims

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

Lightweight (135 lbs) Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles

Lightweight (135 lbs) Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Free Fight Prelims Live Stream airs on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel (Video Below).

