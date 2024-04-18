Live Stream: Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Final Fight Press Conference Video

New York is the place to be when two young boxing stars Devin “The Dream” Haney and “KingRy” Ryan Garcia go head to head at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on Saturday, April 20 live on DAZN PPV.

Before the big boxing event, the combatants, promoters and their teams will exchange words one last time at the final fight week press conference on Thursday. The last presser will be broadcast live online on various platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) the former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC light welterweight champ has a long standing rivalry with Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) that dates back to their childhood as amateurs coming up in the California boxing circuit, they fought several times with each of them holding wins against each other, now they want to settle the score in the pro ranks.

Garcia’s promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins believe their fighter has gotten under the skin of the undefeated Haney and will have the advantage in terms of punching power.

Haney doesn’t see it that way and believes he will be the one to stop Garcia and make him quit like he did in his lone professional loss to Gervonta “Tank” Davis when he took a knee after getting hit with a bodyshot and could no longer continue.

The final press conference will give fans one last glimpse at the fighters and to see which one has more confidence heading into Saturday’s fight. Garcia has been acting crazy and Haney thinks these antic are all of show so if Garcia loses badly he will just blame his mental well being as an excuse for his poor showing.

The mega-event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotions and will be broadcast live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM PT on YouTube (Video Below).

