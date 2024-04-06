Live Stream: Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos Free Fight Prelims

Undefeated super lightweight contenders Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Lemos face off in the Matchroom boxing main event on Saturday April 6 live from the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. A Free two-fight prelim live stream on YouTube will air prior to the DAZN main broadcast.

Brooklyn’s undefeated Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) is ready to step up to the plate and contend for a world title. The American standout will take on fellow unbeaten Gustavo Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) of Argentina in a 12-round IBF title eliminator at 140-pounds.

The co-main event features two other unbeaten contenders Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles California taking on Denver’s Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) in a 12-round super middleweight bout.

Popular Australian female fighter Skye Nicolson will fight for her first world title when she faces Sarah Mahfoud for the vacant WBC women’s featherweight world title. The women’s championship bout will be a 10-rounder and the only world title fight on the card.

Undefeated British prospect Galal Yafai (6-0, 4 KOs) fights Agustin Mauro Gauto (21-1, 15 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round flyweight bout.

The Free two-fight prelim card features up and coming prospects, Steven Navarro going up against Jose Lopez in a super flyweight scrap and Harley Mederos and Pedro Vicente Scharbaai going head to head in a lightweight opening bout.

Main Card (DAZN)

Super Lightweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman

Flyweight – Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud (Vacant WBC Title)

Super Featherweight – Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Prelim Card (YouTube)

Super Flyweight – Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez

Lightweight – Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai

Watch Before The Bell: Hitchins vs. Lemos Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel (Video Below).

