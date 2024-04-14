Top Rank Boxing Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy, Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello Live Stream on ESPN+

A huge Top Rank Boxing heavyweight double header Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy and Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, live on Saturday, April 13 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

In the main event, undefeated knockout artist Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson will take on Ryad Merhy in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) comes from Toledo, Ohio and is one of the most promising heavyweights in the United States. Top Rank promotions believe he will become a world champion and bring the world titles back to the USA.

What makes Anderson a dangerous fighter is his knockout power, he can KO you in any round and has sparred many rounds with the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury, those sparring sessions helped give him confidence that he can beat any opponent.

Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) comes from Belgium and he will make his U.S. debut on Saturday night against Anderson. In December Merhy notched his biggest victory over French Olympic gold medalist, Tony Yoka in Paris. Yoka was the favorite and Merhy upset him and now aims to pull off another upset on Saturday night.

In the co-main event, Nigerian power puncher Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) will go head to head against Italian heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Both Ajagba and Vianello competed in the 2016 Olympic games, Ajagba represented Nigeria and Vianello fought for Italy.

In the opening bout, Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) of Brazil, will take on Jose Guardado (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in a 130-pound contest set for 8-rounds of boxing action.

Top Rank Fight Card

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello

Super Featherweight – Robson Conceicao vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz

Middleweight – Julian Delgado vs. Juan C. Tamez

Featherweight – Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon

Welterweight – John Rincon vs. Yainiel Alvarez Telemaco

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Ronal Ron

Super Featherweight – Charly Suarez vs. Luis Coria

Super Featherweight – Jalen Walker vs. Alejandro Guerrero

Heavyweight – Ali Feliz vs. Anthony Woodson III

