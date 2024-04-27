Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions presents an exciting night of action from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on April 27 headlined by a double-header featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme.

Jose Ramirez is the former unified light welterweight champion of the world and now he moves up to the 147 pounds division hoping to climb the ranks to title contention. He will first have to beat tough Cuban Rances Barthelemy in a 12-round welterweight showdown.

In the co-main event, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas will take on Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico in a 10-round middleweight bout. Both Ortiz and Dulorme competed in the welterweight division, but Ortiz will be the bigger man on fight night. The move up from 147 pounds to 160 pounds was a decision made for Ortiz health. The undefeated fighter could no longer cut down to 147 pounds and it showed when he had to be hospitalized twice for a muscle wasting condition which could have been linked to weight cutting and over-training.

Dulorme will be the underdog even though he has more experience, it will be an interesting bout to see if Ortiz can maintain his knockout power at the higher weight division. At welterweight he was running through all his opponents stopping everyone he faced, if he can carry his power he will become a force to be reckon with at middleweight.

Also on the DAZN broadcast, a women’s flyweight championship bout Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz for the vacant WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy

Middleweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme

Lightweight – Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph Diaz

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (WBA, WBC and WBO titles)

Welterweight – Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr

Lightweight – Bryan Lua vs. Ronaldo Solis

Super Flyweight – Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Alejandro Robles,

Watch Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy, Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme Live Stream on DAZN on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT.

