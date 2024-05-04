Canelo vs Munguia Live Stream Fight Prelims on Amazon Prime Video

The big Cinco de Mayo boxing weekend in Las Vegas is on and an all Mexican showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated Jaime Munguia for the undisputed super middleweight title will headline the PBC on Prime Video PPV event on May 4th.

Canelo currently holds all four WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF titles at the 168-pound division and is widely considered the biggest draw in boxing, he will defend his undisputed crown against a hungry unbeaten former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia.

In the co-main event, former 140-pound world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios goes up against Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana in a 12-round welterweight bout. Former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno will fight in the featherweight division. Opening the pay-per-view undefeated WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis puts his belt on the line against unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

Before the main broadcast, fight fans will be treated to a countdown show and free fight prelims live stream on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page.

The free prelims live stream will feature two bouts between up and coming stars, Jesus “Mono” Ramos will face off against Johan Gonzalez in a 10-round light middleweight bout. In the opening bout popular young rising star Vito Mielnicki Jr. of New Jersey takes on Ronald Cruz of Los Angeles in a 10-round fight in the 154 pounds division.

Canelo vs. Munguia takes place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Prime Video Pay-Per-View.

Main Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF Titles)

Welterweight – Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana

Featherweight – Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Welterweight Championship – Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre (WBA Title)

Prelims

Light Middlweight – Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

Light Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz

Watch the PBC on PRIME VIDEO PRELIMS Live Stream beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT on May 4, 2024 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube (Video Below).

