Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday May 25, broadcast live on DAZN in the UK and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The Before The Bell prelim fight card and countdown show will steam live on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel.

The much anticipated rematch between former undisputed super lightweight champ Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) is about to go down, and the two bitter rivals can’t wait to trade blows once again in the ring.

Taylor wants to shut up Catterall for crying robbery and prove that it wasn’t a gift decision, and Catterall wants to beat Taylor up decisively to leave no doubt who truly one the first time.

The first bout would have been one of the history upsets of all time if Catterall was given the decision, but the judges favored Taylor and he was able to retain his undisputed title. Catterall was letdown because it was a chance of a lifetime to fight for all four titles and he was robbed of becoming undisputed.

They will face off once again but no titles on the line, they are just fighting for pride.

The card will also feature undisputed rising prospects and contenders. Cheavon Clarke continues his journey up the cruiserweight rankings against Ellis Zorro in a 12-round bout.

Unbeaten Irish southpaw Paddy Donovan will take on veteran British contender Lewis Ritson in a 10-round welterweight match.

Main Card

Super Lightweight – Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera

Super Featherweight – Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai

Prelim Card

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack

Super Welterweight – Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti

Watch the Before The Bell: Taylor vs. Catterall II free fight prelims live stream on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on YouTube.

