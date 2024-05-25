LIVE Stream: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 Free Fight Prelims Video

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II takes place on Saturday, May 25 live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Before the main broadcast on DAZN/ESPN+ fight fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary fight card on YouTube.

The much anticipated rematch between the former super lightweight undisputed champion Josh Taylor and top contender Jack Catterall is finally here and they both have something to prove come fight night.

Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) beat Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) by split decision when they first fought in 2022, the outcome of the fight was controversial because many ringside observers and those who watched on the television believed Catterall did enough to capture the undisputed title, but the judges favored Taylor.

Since they fought, Taylor suffered his first professional loss to Teofimo Lopez and lost all his titles. Catterall is happy to get the rematch but also sad that the titles will not be on the line.

In the co-main event undefeated rising star Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) fights Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round cruiserweight bout.

Popular Irish prospect Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against British top contender Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

In the preliminary countdown show, George Liddard takes on Graham McCormack in a 8-round middleweight bout, and Emmanuel Buttigieg fights Anas Isarti in a 6-round super welterweight match.

Main Card

Super Lightweight – Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera

Super Featherweight – Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai

Prelim Fight Card

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack

Super Welterweight – Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti

Watch the Taylor vs. Catterall II Free Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT on YouTube. The main broadcast will be shown on DAZN in the United Kingdom and ESPN+ in the United States.

Like this: Like Loading...