Lomachenko vs Kambosos Live Stream, Fight Results, Post Fight Press Conference Video

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. go head to head in a match between two former lightweight champions on May 11 at the RAC Arena in Australia. The Top Rank on ESPN card will also feature a women’s WBA bantamweight championship Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson.

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) last fought in May of last year and he lost a unanimous decision to Devin Haney in a bout that many viewers believed he won but was robbed on the cards by the judges. It was a moral victory for the fighter who once ruled the pound for pound rankings, but he wants to prove at age 36 he still has more left in the tank.

Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) is coming off a majority decision victory over Maxi Hughes and his only two losses are to Devin Haney. Kambosos, 30, believes his years sparring legendary southpaw Manny Pacquiao will help prepare him for the tricky Lomachenko who is also a southpaw.

The main event will be for the vacant IBF 135-pound world title and the winner will once again hold championship gold.

The event also features popular Aussie fighter Andrew Moloney taking on Pedro Guevara in a 12-round junior bantamweight bout for the interim WBC.

A women’s bantamweight championship bout between WBA titlist Nina Hughes and challenger Cherneka Johnson will take place on the undercard.

Lomachenko vs. Kambosos takes place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+.

Fight Results Updated:

Lightweight Championship: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. – Winner: Lomachenko by TKO round 11

Junior Bantamweight: Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara – Winner: Guevara by split decision (115-113, 113-116, 115-113)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson (WBA Title) – Winner: Johnson by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 98-92)

Heavyweight: Faiga Opelu vs. Joseph Goodall

Heavyweight: Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio

Light Heavyweight: Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks – Winner: Khataev by TKO round 6

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Post Fight Press Conference Live Stream Video



