Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Live Stream Press Conference

Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5 is a unique concept that features rival British boxing promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn assembling a team of five fighters to go head to head in Riyadh on June 1.

The headliner features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder taking on Zhilei Zhang of China.

The final fight week press conference will air on Thursday and the boxers and promoters will share their last thoughts heading into the event.

The fight card also features two world championship bouts, Dmitry Bivol will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against Malik Zinad in the opening bout. Bivol was supposed to be in the main event in an undisputed light heavyweight championship bout against WBC/IBF/WBO champ Artur Beterbiev but the fight fell through when Beterbiev got injured.

In the co-main event undefeated American champion Raymond Ford puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against fellow unbeaten challenger Nick Ball of the United Kingdom.

Ford, 25, won the vacant WBA featherweight title by stopping Otabek Kholmatov last March. This will be his first title defense and will be Ball’s second time challenging for a world title.

Also on the card is an exciting match between two heavyweight titans, former WBA belt holder Daniel Dubois will face undefeated Croatian contender Filip Hrgovic in a 12-round bout with the winner inching close to a possible world title opportunity.

Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 Fight Card

Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

Featherweight Championship – Raymond Ford (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Light Heavyweight – Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Light Heavyweight Championship – Dmitry Bivol (Champ) vs. Malik Zinad (WBA Title)

Watch the Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn “Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5” Wilder vs. Zhang Press Conference Live Stream Video on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on YouTube.

