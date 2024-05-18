Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Live Stream, Fight Results, Post Fight Press Conference Video

Undefeated world heavyweight champions Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will put their titles on the line on May 18. The bout will mark the first undisputed champion in the division since hall of famer Lennox Lewis held the title in 1999.

The battle for the crown of undisputed heavyweight champion is underway in Saudi Arabia, live fight results will be updated.

When you think of dominant heavyweight champions, Tyson Fury, comes to mind with his size and slick boxing skills he has been able to maintain an unblemished record for years.

The Gypsy King’s greatest moments came when he faced hard hitting American power puncher Deontay Wilder in three tough bouts. Their first meeting ended in a draw, but Fury showed that he has the will to come off the canvas and survive the power of Wilder.

Fury went on to defeat Wilder twice more by stoppage and become the face of the division.

When it comes to underdogs, Oleksandr Usyk is mentioned. He was a dominant cruiserweight king holding all four titles in the division for the undisputed title. He shocked the world when he decided to move up to heavyweight and told the world he will be the king of the division as well.

Most fans didn’t believe it, and he went on to challenge the muscular and hard hitting Anthony Joshua for the unified championship, he upset the British star in a shocker, and then in the rematch had another decisive decision victory to show it was no fluke.

Tonight Usyk hopes to pull off another shocking upset and become a two division undisputed champion.

Fight Results Updated:

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (vacant IBF Title)

Junior Lightweight Championship – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr

