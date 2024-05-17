Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Live Stream Fight Weigh-In Results Video

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship takes place on Saturday, May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on ESPN PPV. The fighters on the card will all weigh-in on Friday with the event live stream available online through various platforms.

The Fury vs. Usyk main event is a historical battle between two undefeated heavyweight champions facing off to be crowned the first undisputed champion in the division since Lennox Lewis held the title in 1999.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) is the WBC/Lineal heavyweight champion of the world and considered the biggest name in the division due to his boisterous personality and his trilogy with the hardest hitting heavyweight Deontay Wilder.

When Fury fights he brings an unpredictable excitement that fans enjoy, his antics in and outside the ring help sell the fight. Fury is a huge heavyweight but moves like a lightweight fighter, he uses angles and footwork to hit and not get hit but can also use his over 265 pounds of bodyweight to lean on his opponent to tire them out.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) is an Olympic gold medalist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world, he currently holds the WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight titles. He moved up to heavyweight with the goal of becoming the undisputed champion in the division. Usyk was a big cruiserweight but considered the smallest heavyweight champion, he upset the hard hitting and athletic champion Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight belts and beating him again in the rematch.

Ring of Fire Fight Card and Weights

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship (Over 200 lbs) – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship (200 lbs) – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (IBF Title)

Super Featherweight Championship (130 lbs) – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseum Wahab

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Crusierweight (200 lbs) – David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Featherweight (130 lbs) – Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

Watch the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk weigh-in live stream results on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET on YouTube.

