FREE Live Stream: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez Fight Prelims

Juan Francisco Estrada defends his WBC super flyweight title against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in the main event of the DAZN boxing card live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, June 29.

A Free Before The Bell fight prelims live stream will air on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

Mexico’s Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) puts his WBC belt on the line against the undefeated Texan “Bam” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs), this will be a battle of the old lion versus the young, and Bam is ready to take back the title he once held.

Estrada is an experienced veteran two-weight world champion and he believes he will show his experience and savvy in the ring, but Bam believes his youth and vigor will carry him through the fight.

The co-main event features former world champion Sunny Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) of Great Britain taking on fellow former champion Adrian Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. They are scheduled to fight 12-rounds in the super flyweight division.

Women’s WBC super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado (23-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico will defend her title against British Somali challenger Ramla Ali (9-1, 2 KOs). This will be a great opportunity for Ali to become a world champion representing Somalia, but the veteran champion is no cake walk and plans to retain her title bringing it back to Mexico.

The Before The Bell Prelim countdown show will feature three bouts. Undefeated Gabriel Muratalla (11-0, 6 KOs) of San Dimas, California battles Carlos Fontes (23-3-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico, the pair will fight in an 8-round bantamweight bout. Unbeaten prospect Fabian Rojo (8-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona takes on once beaten Daniel Gonzalez (5-1, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a 6-round welterweight contest, and in the opening bout Leonardo Rubalcava (7-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico puts his unblemished record on the line against Ohio native William Flenoy (3-3-1, 1 KOs) in a 6-round super lightweight bout.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast on DAZN.

Main Fight Card

Super Flyweight Championship – Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse Rodriguez (WBC Title)

Super Flyweight – Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel, 12 rounds, super flyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali (WBC Title)

Super Bantamweight – Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios

Before The Bell Prelims

Bantamweight – Gabriel Muratalla vs. Carlos Fontes

Welterweight – Fabian Rojo vs. Daniel Gonzalez

Super Lightweight – Leonardo Rubalcava vs. William Flenoy

Watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez Before The Bell Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT on DAZN Boxing YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...