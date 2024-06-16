LIVE Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch live as Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Frank “The Ghost” Martin, David “Monster” Benavidez, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk address the media at the post-fight press conference following the end of the PBC on Prime Video boxing event on June 15, 2024.

Tank Davis is one of the biggest names in boxing and the American star holds three weight division titles, he brings in the audience and fight fans always tune in whenever he fights because of his exciting style. He is promoted and managed by the hall of fame boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Frank Martin is a hungry contender who accepted the challenge to fight Davis for the world title and he is eager to give his all win or lose. He is managed by former welterweight king Errol Spence Jr.

Both Davis and Martin will speak to the media after their WBA lightweight championship bout. The winner will likely move onto a unification bout next.

David Benavidez is the man who has Canelo Alvarez running scared, and the former super middleweight champ stepped up to the 175 pounds division and went up against former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk. The pair will answer questions at the post fight press conference.

Alberto Puello will also address the media after his upset victory over previously undefeated Gary Antuanne Russell. WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames who successfully defend his title beating Terrell Gausha by unanimous decision will also speak at the presser.

The event was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and broadcast on Pay-Per-View by Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the Tank Davis vs Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk post-fight press conference live stream on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 10:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube.

Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Post-Fight Press Conference Video



