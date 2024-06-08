PFL Europe 2: Savannah Marshall MMA Debut, How To Watch Live Stream Online, Date and Start Time

The Professional Fighters League presents PFL Europe 2: Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas live from Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on June 8. The broadcast will be shown via live stream online on DAZN.

In the main event, undisputed women’s super middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall makes her MMA debut on Saturday night and she will take on Mirela Vargas in a women’s lightweight bout.

Marshall is following the footsteps of her boxing rival Claressa Shields and jumping into the world of MMA and signing with the same organization as Shields the PFL.

The pressure is on for Marshall because she will not only make her mixed martial arts debut, but on a grand stage in front of her hometown and as the main event of the evening.

Shields will be in attendance and is rooting for Marshall, she would like for her boxing rival to succeed so they can match up in an MMA bout for big money down the line.

The key for Marshall is to keep the fight on the feet and avoid her opponents strength which is grappling, with a year of training under her belt, Marshall will have some sense of how to scramble and avoid a takedown, but the nuances of the submission game take much longer.

Marshall believes her knockout power will translate to MMA because the smaller gloves will help her deliver more speed and force making it her main weapon on fight night.

PFL Europe 2 Fight Card

Women’s Lightweight – Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas

Lightweight – Dylan Tuke vs. Kane Mousah

Welterweight – Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary

Bantamweight – Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Matiss Zaharovs

Women’s Flyweight – Shanelle Dyer vs. Mariam Torchinava

Featherweight – Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Josh Reed

Bantamweight – Dominique Wooding vs. Julien Pierre Lopez

Women’s Flyweight – Lizzy Gevers vs. Karolina Wójcik

Lightweight – Mark Ewen vs. Claudio Pacella

Bantamweight – Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Tuomas Grönvall

Women’s Flyweight – Valentina Scatizzi vs. Marie Loiseau

Featherweight – Ben Woolliss vs. Nikola Ivanovic

Bantamweight – Alexander Luster vs. Alperen Karabulut

Women’s Flyweight – Dee Begley vs. Paulina Wiśniewska

How To Watch, Date and Start Time:

The Professional Fight League Europe 2 event featuring Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas begins at 2 pm ET / 9 am PT on Saturday, June 8, 2024 and will be live streamed on DAZN. For more information visit: https://pflmma.com/event/2024-pfl-europe-2

