Queensberry vs. Matchroom: Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang Free Live Stream Preview Show

The big Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5: Wilder vs. Zhang boxing event takes place on Saturday, June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and a fans can watch a Free live stream preview show on YouTube.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing and Frank Warren of Queensberry promotions are the two biggest boxing promoters in England, and the two rivals will go head to head on Saturday night with a five versus five fight card.

Warren picked Chinese heavyweight contender Zhilei Zhang and Hearn picked American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to represent Matchroom in the main event.

Zhang has never won a championship belt but has always been close to title contention, while Wilder held the WBC belt before losing it to Tyson Fury.

Wilder is considered the hardest hitting heavyweight in boxing, and he plans on landing his vintage right hand on Zhang. The Chinese contender is not intimidated by the power of Wilder and believes he has the power to knockout Wilder if he gets overaggressive.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light heavyweight title was the original main event, but Beterbiev was forced to pull out from the fight due to an injury. WBA champion Bivol decided to fight a late replacement instead of sitting out the event, he will defend his title against Malik Zinad.

Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 Fight Card

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang

Featherweight Championship (126 lbs) – Raymond Ford (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams

Light Heavyweight (17bs lbs) – Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Light Heavyweight Championship (175 lbs) – Dmitry Bivol (Champ) vs. Malik Zinad (WBA Title)

Watch the Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn “Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5” Wilder vs. Zhang Free Live Stream Preview Show on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on YouTube.

