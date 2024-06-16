Tank Davis vs Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Live Fight Winner Results

The PBC on PRIME VIDEO: Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk double-header live from Las Vegas is underway, and fight fans can stay updated with fight results posted on NowBoxing.com.

Tank Davis and Frank Martin are two unbeaten American lightweights and they are ready to prove who the best in the division is. Davis puts his WBA tight up for grabs against Martin who has yet to taste championship gold.

The co-main event features David Benavidez the undefeated former super middleweight champion moving up to the 175 pounds light heavyweight division. He will take on former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk who also has something to prove on Saturday.

Benavidez grew tired of chasing Canelo Alvarez for a big money showdown at 168 pounds so he decided to go up to a weight division and become a two weight class world champion and he is taking on a very dangerous opponent in his first fight.

Updated Live Fight Results:

Main PPV Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin – Winner: Davis by KO in round 8

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk – Winner: Benavidez by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109)

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello – Winner: Puello by split decision (109-118, 115-112, 114-113)

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha – Winner: Adames by unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 118-110)

PBC on Amazon Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis – Winner: Davis by split decision (97-93, 92-98, 97-93)

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez – Winner: Magsayo by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 99-90)

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras – Winner: Viloria by TKO in round 5

Early Non-televised Prelims

Super Bantamweight – Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder – Winner: Gonzalez by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz – Winner: Blancas by TKO in round 1

Women’s Featherweight – Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek – Winner: Tellez by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Women’s Super Featherweight – Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore – Winner: Whitmore majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)

