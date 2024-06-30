Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett Live Stream Fight Results on Top Rank on ESPN

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presents: Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett this Saturday, June 29, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs), a two-weight lineal champion who grew up in South Florida and he can’t wait to put on a show in Miami in front of a hometown crowd. In a short time he has been able to achieve accolades in boxing that will guarantee him a spot in the hall of fame, like being a two-weight lineal and undisputed champion.

Lopez is all about putting on a show and taking on the best, tonight he will take on Steve Claggett of Calgary, Canada a relative unknown to the mainstream boxing world, and vows to not take him lightly.

Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) has been boxing for 15 years, and at age 35 he believes he is going to beat Lopez to become a world champion for the first time in his long career. The Canadian fighter has taken the hard road to the top and he knows the fight fans are thinking he is just another tune up fight for Lopez but he is determined to shock the world on Saturday night.

Updated Live Fight Results:

Fight Card

WBO Light Welterweight Championship – Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett – Winner: Lopez by Unanimous Decision (120-108, 120-108, 119-109)

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez – Winner: Ramirez by KO in Round 7

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale – Winner: Ali Walsh by Unanimous Decision (58-55, 57-56, 57-56)

Super Featherweight – Yan Santana vs. Brandon Valdes – Winner: Santana by Unanimous Decision (98-91, 96-93, 98-91)

Light Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Jino Rodrigo – Winner: Rodriguez by unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 97-92)

Light Welterweight – Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos – Winner: Polanco by TKO in Round 2

Middleweight – Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes – Winner: Cedeno by KO in Round 1

Light Welterweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Jose Zaragoza – Winner: Vargas by TKO in Round 1

Heavyweight – Lorenzo Medina vs. Detrailous Webster – Winner: Medina by Unanimous Decision (60-54, 60-53, 59-55)

Watch Top Rank Presents Junior Welterweight World Championship: Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and Live Stream on ESPN+, for more information visit: TopRank.com

